John A. McKenzie, Jr. Obituary

HUBBARD, Ohio – John A. McKenzie, Jr. passed away on Wednesday, October 11, 2017 at the age of 80.

He was born on May 1, 1937.

A gathering of family and friends will be held at the Coalburg United Methodist Church, 1906 Wick-Campbell Rd., Hubbard, OH 44425 at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 15, 2017.

A celebration of life will be held at 4:00 p.m., following the gathering of family and friends. It will also be held at the Coalburg United Methodist Church.

Arrangements are being made by Briceland Funeral Service, LLC.

A television tribute will air Friday, October 13 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.