Jury selection begins in high-profile Howland murder case

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Jury selection begins today in a capital murder case in Trumbull County where the suspect says he was being terrorized and had no choice but to protect himself.

The case against 48-year-old Nasser Hamad has taken many turns since prosecutors say he shot five people in a public display of violence outside his home on busy Route 46 in Howland Township last February, killing two of them.

The case has garnered much attention because Hamad has maintained that he had been harassed by his girlfriend’s family for months and claims he was being threatened and feared for his life the day he opened fire on his victims.

Hamad has said that threats from the family and friends of his then-girlfriend Tracy Hendrickson started on social media and escalated to the deadly confrontation at his house. Joshua Williams and Josh Haber were killed in the shooting. Bryce Hendrickson, April Trent (Vokes), and John Shivley were injured. Hendrickson died months after the shooting from unrelated causes.

Prosecutors say Hamad coaxed the group to his home to fight. In court documents, prosecutors reveal a barrage of social media posts from Hamad taunting the group and berating them saying, “I waiting and blind open…I never call 911 don’t worry.” When the group arrived, prosecutors say a fight broke but that the altercation had ended when Hamad went inside his house, got a gun, came back outside and opened fire on the five victims.

Hamad’s attorney maintains that his client was suffering from a post-traumatic stress disorder when the shooting happened.

Hamad is charged with two counts of capital murder and three counts of attempted murder. He has refused to pursue a plea deal and has maintained that he acted in self-defense.

Trumbull County Court Judge Ronald Rice has imposed strict rules in the high-profile case. He has banned any signs or banners and will not permit any gathering or protesting.