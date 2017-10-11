LeBron aggravates ankle injury; opener vs. Celtics in doubt

His status for the Cleveland Cavaliers' season opener is in question.

TOM WITHERS AP Sports Writer Published: Updated:
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James answers questions during the NBA basketball team media day, Monday, Sept. 25, 2017, in Independence, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James answers questions during the NBA basketball team media day, Monday, Sept. 25, 2017, in Independence, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

CLEVELAND (AP) – LeBron James won’t play again in the preseason because of a sprained left ankle and his status for the Cleveland Cavaliers’ season opener is in question.

James aggravated his ankle while making his exhibition debut Tuesday night against Chicago. He scored 17 points and had eight turnovers as the Cavaliers fell to 0-4. He did not practice Wednesday and coach Tyronn Lue said the four-time MVP won’t practice Thursday or play in Friday’s preseason finale at Orlando.

The Cavs open the regular season on Tuesday against the Boston Celtics and former Cleveland guard Kyrie Irving. Lue was noncommittal when asked if James will be ready for the game, saying “I’m not sure.”

Lue said James is “pretty mad” about the injury.

Cleveland’s new starting lineup – James, Derrick Rose, Dwyane Wade, Jae Crowder and Kevin Love – looked mostly out of sync in James’ debut.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s