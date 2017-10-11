Mahoning County Juvenile Court holding Quarter Auction benefit

The event starts at 6 p.m. Saturday at Holy Family Church in Poland

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County Juvenile Court is holding a Quarter Auction Benefit this weekend.

Auction items included a TV, Ohio State Buckeyes and Cleveland Browns and Cavaliers game tickets, as well as various gift cards and electronics. The event includes door prizes and a 50/50 raffle.

Judge Theresa Dellick and Prosecutor Anissa Modarelli say they only have so much money that comes from grants and general funding. They’re hoping this event will help the courts while also providing some fun for the community.

“Through the funding, we can use it for anything like buy medicine for children who aren’t able to afford it, food for children and families when they come to the court for events, help with transportation to get them to places for the court,” Dellick said.

The auction is at Holy Family Church, located at 2729 Center Road in Poland this Saturday. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Guests are asked to bring quarters or purchase them throughout the evening.

More information on the quarter auction is available on Mahoning County’s website. 

