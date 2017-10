YOUNGSTOWN, OH (WKBN)-The Cardinal Mooney volleyball team picked up some momentum on Wednesday heading into tournament time as the Cardinals topped Newton Falls in straight sets 3-0.

The Cards won by the scores of 25-19, 25-13, and 25-19.

Izzy Kline led the way for the Tigers with 11 kills and 4 blocks while Elizabeth Boone added 12 assists and 11 digs.

Newton Falls returns to action Thursday against Campbell.