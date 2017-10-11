Niles man accused of peeping into neighbor girl’s window

Reginald Wells, VII, is charged with voyeurism and importuning

By Published:
Reginald Wells, charged with importuning and voyeurism in Niles.

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A Niles woman reported that her daughter caught their neighbor standing outside of her bedroom window, making lewd comments.

Tuesday morning, officers were called to a house on Camrose Drive, where the suspect was accused of peeping into a window.

The girl’s mother told police that 25-year-old Reginald Wells, VII, was outside of her daughter’s window while she was getting dressed for school. The girl told police that as she was reaching into her closet for a shirt, she heard Wells say, “Oh sh*t, let me see you t***ies,” according to a police report.

The girl said she told Wells that he was “creepy,” at which time Wells repeated the statement. She said she then screamed for her mother, and Wells ran into his house.

A police report doesn’t list the girl’s age, but jail records say she was under the age of 13.

Wells is charged with voyeurism and importuning.

Tuesday, he entered no plea on the charges, and a preliminary hearing was set for 9:30 a.m. Monday.

He’s being held in the Trumbull County Jail.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s