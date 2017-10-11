Penguins’ Hornqvist a game-time decision to play at Capitals

Coach Mike Sullivan expects Hornqvist to be a "momentum guy" for his line.

Pittsburgh Penguins center Evgeni Malkin (71) is congratulated by teammate Patric Hornqvist (72) after his goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Detroit Red Wings, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2015, in Detroit. The Penguins defeated the Red Wings 5-2. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
WASHINGTON (AP) – Patric Hornqvist is a game-time decision to make his season debut for the Pittsburgh Penguins when they visit the Washington Capitals.

All signs point to Hornqvist playing Wednesday night after missing the first three games of the season after surgery on his right hand. Hornqvist is expected to skate on Pittsburgh’s third line with Conor Sheary and Greg McKegg.

Hornqvist scored in his previous game in Washington, Game 7 of the second round that eliminated the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Capitals. The 30-year-old Swedish forward had nine points in 19 playoff games, including the game-winning goal in Game 6 of the final, as the Penguins won the Stanley Cup for the second consecutive season.

Coach Mike Sullivan expects Hornqvist to be a “momentum guy” for his line. Captain Sidney Crosby says Hornqvist brings a lot of energy on the ice and in the dressing room.

