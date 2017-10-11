Pennsylvania gets Real ID driver’s license extension through January

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration said Pennsylvania received another deferment from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security

New Pennsylvania driver's license
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania is getting yet another extension to comply with a federal law that requires driver’s licenses meet anti-terrorism standards.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration said Tuesday that the state received another deferment from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

That means state residents can continue to access federal facilities such as prisons through Jan. 22, when a new restriction on commercial air travel will take effect.

Only about half the states are compliant, and Pennsylvania will require more extensions to avoid residents being affected.

Under legislation approved in May, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is working to produce a driver’s license that complies with the 2005 Real ID law enacted following the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks.

It expects those cards will be available starting in March 2019.

