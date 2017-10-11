Robert E. Lytle, Sr. Obituary

MCDONALD, Ohio – Robert E. Lytle, Sr., 79, passed away peacefully early Wednesday morning, October 11, 2017 at Austinwoods Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Austintown.

Robert was born June 1, 1938 in Warren, a son of the late Robert and Lottie Holt Lytle and was a lifelong area resident.

He was a 1956 graduate of Howland High School and worked for Syro Steel Mill in the shipping department, retiring after 35 years.

Robert enjoyed golfing, bowling, playing pool and watching the Cleveland Browns, Indians and Cavaliers. He also greatly enjoyed the time he spent with his family, especially his grandchildren.

His wife, Carol Baumgartner Lytle, passed away October 20, 2016.

Robert leaves to cherish his memory four children, Robert E., Jr. (Elizabeth) Lytle of Martha’s Vineyard, Robyn L. (Michael) Stitt of Niles, Randy L. Lytle of Richland, Washington and Eric R. Lytle of McDonald; five grandchildren, Alexander Lytle, Briana Lytle, Raegan Lytle, Sarah Lytle and Nicholas Lytle; two sisters, Patricia Lytle of Florida and Janet Lytle of Warren and many extended family members.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Friday, October 13 at Kinnick Funeral Home, 222 S. State St., Girard, where funeral services will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 14.

Private interment will take place at Crown Hill Burial Park at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, Robert’s family requests memorial contributions take form of donations to Crossroads Hospice.

Please visit kinnickfuneralhome.com to send condolences online to Robert’s family.

A television tribute will air Thursday, October 12 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.