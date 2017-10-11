Storm Team 27: Showers

By Published:
Youngstown, Ohio Weather rain

 

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
A storm system is sweeping through today with rain showers and a small risk for thunder. Temperatures will remain mild with highs back in the upper 60s. The risk for a shower or pocket of drizzle will stick around into tonight. Areas of fog will be possible into early tomorrow morning as well.

Warmer air will return by the weekend with better weather.  Highs back toward 80 by Sunday!

Forecast

Today: Cloudy. Rain showers likely. Chance for thunderstorms. (90%)
High: 69

Tonight: Isolated shower or a pocket of drizzle. Fog. (30%)
Low: 57

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower or a pocket of drizzle. (30%)
High: 69

Friday: Partly sunny.
High: 70 Low: 56

Saturday: Partly sunny. Warm.
High: 78 Low: 58

Sunday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm afternoon and evening. (30%)
High: 80 Low: 63

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers early. (30%)
High: 62 Low: 54

Tuesday: Partly sunny.
High: 63 Low: 44

Wednesday: Partly sunny.
High: 64 Low: 44

.

 

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s