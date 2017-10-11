Storm Team 27: Showers tapering off

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

The chance of rain showers and a small risk for thunder decreases as the afternoon changes to evening. Temperatures will remain mild with highs back in the upper 60s. The risk for a shower or pocket of drizzle will stick around into tonight. Areas of fog will be possible into early tomorrow morning as well.

Warmer air will return by the weekend with better weather. Highs back toward 80 by Sunday!

Forecast

Today: Cloudy. Rain showers likely. Chance for thunderstorms. (70%)

High: 69

Tonight: Isolated shower or a pocket of drizzle. Fog. (30%)

Low: 57

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower or a pocket of drizzle. (30%)

High: 69

Friday: Partly sunny.

High: 70 Low: 56

Saturday: Partly sunny. Warm.

High: 78 Low: 58

Sunday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm afternoon and evening. (30%)

High: 80 Low: 63

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers early. (30%)

High: 62 Low: 54

Tuesday: Partly sunny.

High: 63 Low: 44

Wednesday: Partly sunny.

High: 64 Low: 44