Storm Team 27: Watch for drizzle or fog tonight

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

An isolated shower or storm possible early tonight. Watch for pockets of drizzle or fog overnight. Temperatures will slide into the upper 50’s.

Look for scattered clouds and the risk for a pocket of drizzle or isolated shower Thursday. Temperatures will push into the upper 60’s.

Better weather on the way for Friday and into the start of the weekend. Temperatures will warm up!

Forecast

Tonight: Isolated shower or storm early. An isolated shower or pocket of drizzle through morning. Areas of Fog. (60%)

Low: 58

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower or a pocket of drizzle. (30%)

High: 69

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy.

Low: 55

Friday: Partly sunny.

High: 70

Saturday: Partly sunny. Warm.

High: 77

Sunday: Partly sunny. Showers or thunderstorms afternoon and evening. (60%)

High: 78 Low: 63

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower. (30%)

High: 54 Low: 50

Tuesday: Mostly sunny.

High: 60 Low: 39

Wednesday: Mostly sunny.

High: 64 Low: 43

Thursday: Partly sunny.

High: 65 Low: 45