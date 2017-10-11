Storm Team 27: Watch for drizzle or fog tonight

By Published: Updated:
Youngstown, Ohio weather forecast winter fog

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
An isolated shower or storm possible early tonight.  Watch for pockets of drizzle or fog overnight.  Temperatures will slide into the upper 50’s.

Look for scattered clouds and the risk for a pocket of drizzle or isolated shower Thursday.  Temperatures will push into the upper 60’s.

Better weather on the way for Friday and into the start of the weekend.  Temperatures will warm up!

Forecast

Tonight: Isolated shower or storm early. An isolated shower or pocket of drizzle through morning. Areas of Fog. (60%)
Low: 58

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower or a pocket of drizzle. (30%)
High: 69

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy.
Low: 55

Friday: Partly sunny.
High: 70

Saturday: Partly sunny. Warm.
High: 77

Sunday: Partly sunny. Showers or thunderstorms afternoon and evening. (60%)
High: 78 Low: 63

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower. (30%)
High: 54 Low: 50

Tuesday: Mostly sunny.
High: 60 Low: 39

Wednesday: Mostly sunny.
High: 64 Low: 43

Thursday: Partly sunny.
High: 65 Low: 45

.

 

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s