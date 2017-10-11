Suspect and police scuffle in Austintown arrest

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Austintown said they acted appropriately to subdue a suspect after he became combative during an arrest Tuesday night.

Officers were called about 8:06 p.m. to a house in the 5400 block of Lou Ida Boulevard on reports of an overdose.

When officers arrived, a woman told them that her brother, later identified as 35-year-old Travis Monigold had overdosed on Xanax.

According to a police report, officers went into the house and encountered Monigold, who was walking to the back deck to roll a cigarette. Monigold yelled at police to leave him alone and that he wanted to die. He also told police that he took 30 Xanax pills, the report stated.

Officers said they followed Monigold out onto the deck and tried to talk with him and get him to comply with directives, but he refused and became combative, according to the report.

At one point, Monigold stood up, squared himself with the officer and pushed him in the chest, according to the report.

Officers made several attempts to handcuff Monigold but he broke free. A family member cautioned police not to use a taser because Monigold has a pacemaker, the report stated.

Officers continued to try to gain control of Monigold and at one point he was pushed up against a sliding glass window and then brought to the ground where he was handcuffed, as Monigold was yelling threats at police and continuing to be combative.

Police noted in the report that Monigold suffered an abrasion to his face and head and his fingers were swollen.

Mongold’s family said that the officers handled the situation appropriately, according to the police report.

Monigold was charged with obstructing official business, assault on a police officer, and resisting arrest.