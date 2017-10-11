Thomas C. Tommelleo Obituary

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania – Thomas C. Tommelleo, 86, of Mahoningtown, New Castle, died peacefully on Wednesday, October 11, 2017 at Jameson Care Center with his beloved wife of 62 years, Rita Mae Tommelleo, at his side.

Born January 16, 1931, he was the youngest of eight children of Italian immigrants, to the late Tommaso and Maria (Zeppetella) Tommelleo.

Tom graduated in 1948 from New Castle High School.

Shortly after that, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. A radioman aboard the destroyer, the USS Harry F. Bauer, Tom served from 1948-1952. His tour of duty included the North Atlantic, exposing him to many European ports, Iceland and New York City.

Upon his discharge, he enrolled at Youngstown State and studied civil engineering, which led him to his 35-year career with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. As an assistant district construction engineer, Tom oversaw a number of new road and bridge construction in western Pennsylvania, including Interstate 79 and Route 60. He retired from PennDOT in 1986 but continued to work in construction in the private sector for several years. He was a consultant with Bruce and Merrilees and then finished his career as a project superintendent with AJ Dick Corporation.

Tom was a skilled hunter and fisherman, possessing lifelong love of the outdoors. But his true love was his family.

He married the former Ritat Mae Cangey on May 5, 1955 and together the couple raised three children. He also introduced his family to “the mountains” in Elk County, Pennsylvania, where he built a hunting camp on old farmland and it became his peaceful retreat for many years.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Donna Marie Tommelleo of Connecticut; sons, Thomas (Lynn) Tommelleo III and Andrew John Tommelleo, both of New Castle; four grandsons, Andrew Tommelleo, Jr., Thomas (Corinne) Tommelleo IV, Aaron Tommelleo and Anthony Tommelleo; two great-grandchildren, Brennan Lombaiso and Clara Jean Tommelleo and many beloved nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Louis, Rocco, Tony and infant brother, Arthur and three sisters, Lucy Rainey, Helen Tuscano and Delphia Isabella.

Visitation will be held Saturday, October 14, from 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at St. Vincent de Paul Church, 1 Lucymont Drive.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 12:00 Noon on Saturday, October 14 at the church with Father Frank Almade officiating.

Burial will be in St. Lucy Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are by the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Lawrence County Humane Society, 628 Pearson Mill Road, New Castle, Pennsylvania 16101 or Family Hospice, 3124 Wilmington Road, Suite 305, New Castle, Pennsylvania 16105.

