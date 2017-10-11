Vienna man accused of sexually assaulting teenage girl

VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – A Vienna man is being held in the Trumbull County Jail, accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl.

Stefan Steen, 19, was arrested Friday on a rape charge.

A friend of the victim told police that Steen undressed the girl while she was sleeping, according to a police report.

He was arrested after an investigation.

Steen appeared in court on Tuesday, where a $150,000 bond was set. He entered no plea to the rape charge, and a preliminary hearing was set for 9 a.m. Thursday.