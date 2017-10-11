Vienna man accused of sexually assaulting teenage girl

Stefan Steen, 19, is charged with rape

By Published:
Stefan Steen, charged with rape in Vienna.

VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – A Vienna man is being held in the Trumbull County Jail, accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl.

Stefan Steen, 19, was arrested Friday on a rape charge.

A friend of the victim told police that Steen undressed the girl while she was sleeping, according to a police report.

He was arrested after an investigation.

Steen appeared in court on Tuesday, where a $150,000 bond was set. He entered no plea to the rape charge, and a preliminary hearing was set for 9 a.m. Thursday.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s