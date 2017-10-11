Volunteers to build first ‘all-inclusive’ playground in Canfield

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A project is underway in Canfield to provide a safe playground for children of all abilities.

Volunteers will gather this weekend to begin phase 1 of the Walnut Grove Playground, located at 8800 Columbiana-Canfield Rd. in Canfield.

A groundbreaking and check presentation is scheduled for 7:30 a.m. Over 150 Volunteers will begin work on the playground and be on site all day Saturday and Sunday. Ground preparation begins Friday.

The purpose of this playground is to create a recreational environment where visitors of all abilities can play and fully engage in the recreational equipment.

“The board of directors’ vision of The Walnut Grove is to create a place where people of all abilities and ages can spend time in a place that is safe, accepting and accessible to all. The playground that is being installed this weekend is the first and very big step to seeing our dream facility come true. Installing this inclusive playground is such an exciting time for the Walnut Grove and I can’t wait to see children playing!” said Board President Shellie Duchek.

The playground will be constructed over several phases. A completion date was not announced.

Walnut Grove Playground

