Watch out! Lice may be lurking in your Halloween costume

Some medical officials say cases of head lice rise this time of year

By WFLA Web Staff Published: Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s almost that time of year for kids to go trick-or-treating.

But parents, be aware when you’re shopping for costumes.

Some medical officials say cases of head lice rise this time of year and can be easily spread when trying on a mask, wig or hat.

Once you buy a costume, put it in a sealed bag for 48 hours. Lice can only last for 48 hours without oxygen.

Another suggestion is to toss the costume in your dryer for 45 minutes or wash the costume before your child wears it.

Watch the above video for more on how you can prevent these creepy predators from getting into your child’s hair.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s