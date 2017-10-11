Watch out! Lice may be lurking in your Halloween costume

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s almost that time of year for kids to go trick-or-treating.

But parents, be aware when you’re shopping for costumes.

Some medical officials say cases of head lice rise this time of year and can be easily spread when trying on a mask, wig or hat.

Once you buy a costume, put it in a sealed bag for 48 hours. Lice can only last for 48 hours without oxygen.

Another suggestion is to toss the costume in your dryer for 45 minutes or wash the costume before your child wears it.

Watch the above video for more on how you can prevent these creepy predators from getting into your child’s hair.