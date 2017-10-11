Woman charged with forging check from slain OSU student’s memorial fund

It is not believed Marsha Frazier has any connection to the Reagan Tokes Memorial Fund or the Tokes family

WCMH Staff Published: Updated:
Marsha Frazier, Columbus
Credit: WCMH


COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Columbus woman is facing a fifth-degree felony forgery charge after police say she cashed a counterfeit check for $700 to be withdrawn from the Reagan Tokes Memorial Fund.

Marsha Frazier was arraigned on Wednesday, one day after her attorney said she turned herself in to police.

Court documents indicate the crime took place on July 28.

Tokes, a 21-year-old Ohio State student, was found shot dead in February. Police said she had been kidnapped, robbed, and raped before the suspect, 29-year-old Brian Golsby, killed her.

It is not believed Frazier has any connection to the Reagan Tokes Memorial Fund or the Tokes family.

Through her lawyer, Frazier claims she was “tricked into doing this,” a statement echoed by her family.

“If she knew the check was bad, she would’ve never tried to cash it,” said the relative who asked not to be identified.

According to police, Frazier knew it was forged.

Investigators also said the check was cashed at a Checksmart on N. High Street, which is on the same block as Bodega, the bar and restaurant where Tokes worked.

The check cashing location is also less than a block away from the intersection where police said the OSU student was abducted.

They told NBC4 News in Columbus that the proximity of the two locations may simply be a coincidence.

Several of Frazier’s family members have expressed the desire to repay the Tokes family, which operates the fund.

“We need to try and get a hold of [Tokes’ mother] ourselves and even if we have to pay the money back to her, just do it to make it right,” a relative said.

Frazier’s next court appearance is October 20.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s