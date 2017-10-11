Woman charged with forging check from slain OSU student’s memorial fund



COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Columbus woman is facing a fifth-degree felony forgery charge after police say she cashed a counterfeit check for $700 to be withdrawn from the Reagan Tokes Memorial Fund.

Marsha Frazier was arraigned on Wednesday, one day after her attorney said she turned herself in to police.

Court documents indicate the crime took place on July 28.

Tokes, a 21-year-old Ohio State student, was found shot dead in February. Police said she had been kidnapped, robbed, and raped before the suspect, 29-year-old Brian Golsby, killed her.

It is not believed Frazier has any connection to the Reagan Tokes Memorial Fund or the Tokes family.

Through her lawyer, Frazier claims she was “tricked into doing this,” a statement echoed by her family.

“If she knew the check was bad, she would’ve never tried to cash it,” said the relative who asked not to be identified.

According to police, Frazier knew it was forged.

Investigators also said the check was cashed at a Checksmart on N. High Street, which is on the same block as Bodega, the bar and restaurant where Tokes worked.

The check cashing location is also less than a block away from the intersection where police said the OSU student was abducted.

They told NBC4 News in Columbus that the proximity of the two locations may simply be a coincidence.

Several of Frazier’s family members have expressed the desire to repay the Tokes family, which operates the fund.

“We need to try and get a hold of [Tokes’ mother] ourselves and even if we have to pay the money back to her, just do it to make it right,” a relative said.

Frazier’s next court appearance is October 20.

