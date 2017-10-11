Woman robbed at stop sign in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A 32-year-old woman told police that she was robbed at gunpoint while stopped at a stop sign on the west side of Youngstown.

According to a police report, the woman was stopped at about 11:10 p.m. Monday at the corner of Rhoda and Mahoning avenues when a man walked up to her open driver’s side window, pointed a gun at her and said, “Give me all your money.”

The woman handed over her cash and then the suspect asked for her cell phone, the report stated.

The suspect took off and the woman drove home and called police.

The suspect was described by the woman as a black male between 30 and 35 years old, 5 foot 2 inches tall and weighing about 130 pounds. He had a goatee and a tattoo near his left eye and a mole on his right cheek. The suspect was wearing cargo shorts and a black hoodie, the woman said.