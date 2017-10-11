Woman robbed at stop sign in Youngstown

A 32-year-old woman told police that she was robbed at gunpoint while stopped at a stop sign on the west side of Youngstown

By Published:
police lights generic

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A 32-year-old woman told police that she was robbed at gunpoint while stopped at a stop sign on the west side of Youngstown.

According to a police report, the woman was stopped at about 11:10 p.m. Monday at the corner of Rhoda and Mahoning avenues when a man walked up to her open driver’s side window, pointed a gun at her and said, “Give me all your money.”

The woman handed over her cash and then the suspect asked for her cell phone, the report stated.

The suspect took off and the woman drove home and called police.

The suspect was described by the woman as a black male between 30 and 35 years old, 5 foot 2 inches tall and weighing about 130 pounds. He had a goatee and a tattoo near his left eye and a mole on his right cheek. The suspect was wearing cargo shorts and a black hoodie, the woman said.

.

 

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s