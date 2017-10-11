Youngstown Business Incubator assisting Israeli startups

The Youngstown Business incubator received a $3 million grant for investments.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Directors with the Youngstown Business Incubator (YBI) are expanding their reach and helping fledgling businesses in Israel get their start.

Local executives announced a new partnership Wednesday with an Israeli investment firm known as The Junction, based in Tel Aviv.

The firm offers a competition where hundreds of small Isreali businesses are offered the chance to qualify for $100,000 in start-up money.

The partnership will give those Israeli companies access to the American market where they may be able to grow and create new jobs in the region, while also providing new customers for the tech companies working out of YBI.

“As we all know, the Israeli market is rather small, not really surrounded by friendly partners in the countries around them. They always need to look at either the North American or the European markets,” said Barb Ewing, CEO of the Youngstown Business Incubator.

The partnership came out of a trip to Israeli earlier this year by leaders with YBI as well as Youngstown State President Jim Tressel and others.

