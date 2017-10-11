YSU granted $2 million for advanced manufacturing center

It's one of only 35 projects nationwide to receive a grant from the U.S. Department of Economic Development

Mahoning Valley Innovation and Commercialization Center on Lincoln Avenue

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The U.S. Department of Economic Development awarded a $2 million grant to Youngstown State University to help create the Mahoning Valley Innovation and Commercialization Center in downtown Youngstown.

It’s one of only 35 projects nationwide to receive a grant from the EDA, and it’s the largest grant to a university among the group.

YSU President Jim Tressel said the grant will help “revolutionize manufacturing and workforce development” in the region.

MVICC, located in the former Mahoning County Jail at the corner of Fifth Avenue and West Commerce Street, will be used to foster projects between STEM, business, healthcare, the arts and other fields.

Mike Hripko, YSU associate vice president for research at YSU, said the Excellence Training Center will house modern advanced manufacturing equipment in order to train students.

Hripko said the center will also expose clients to career options as well as a variety of workforce development and educational pathways — from entry-level to highly-skilled advanced manufacturing positions.

This is the second federal grant for the project this year. In the spring, the Appalachian Regional Commission awarded YSU $1 million for the project.

The MVICC is also a featured part of the university’s ongoing capital fundraising campaign, which will go public later this month. The campaign hopes to raise an additional $14 million for the project.

