2 facing drug charges following Youngstown drug raid

Drugs, cash and a gun were found in the house

Two people were arrested during a drug raid in Youngstown, Ohio.
L: James Jennings; R: Demetric Cobb

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two people are facing drug charges and another was arrested on an outstanding warrant following a drug raid on the city’s south side.

According to a police report, officers were executing a search warrant Wednesday at a house in the 200 block of E. Philadelphia Ave. where they found multiple drugs, guns and cash.

When officers entered the house, they encountered several people inside. During a search of the house and people, officers found one baggie of crack cocaine, three digital scales, three baggies of marijuana, 44 alprazolam pills and $1,024 in cash.

James Jennings, 25, and Demetric Cobb, 18, were charged with drug possession. A woman in the house who identified herself as Jennings’ girlfriend, 23-year-old Janae Gambill-White, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for a seat belt violation.

Four children in the house were turned over to their grandmother.

