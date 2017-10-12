Boardman, Ursuline tied 7-7 after two quick scores before half

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman and Ursuline both struck late in the second quarter and the contest is tied 7-7 in the fourth quarter.

Still scoreless at the 1:45 mark of the second quarter, Spartans quarterback Mike O’Horo scored on a 16-yard TD run — his ninth of the season.

The Fighting Irish tied the game a minute later on Jared Fabry’s 7-yard TD run. It was set up by a long Ursuline kickoff return.

Read more: Week six high school football stories

Boardman football schedule | Ursuline football schedule

Important high school football links:

Scores | Standings | Schedules | Big 22