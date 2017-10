YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Campbell man accused of intentionally breaking his infant’s wrist and the baby’s mother have now both been indicted on six counts each of child endangering.

Corinthians White, 20, was arrested in August.

Prosecutors say he broke the wrist of his then 2-month-old baby.

Doctors later discovered the infant had suffered other broken bones as well.

A grand jury has also indicted the baby’s mother, Alissa Rodriguez, although she has not yet been arrested.