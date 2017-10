CENTER TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – One person was injured in a crash on Route 11 in Columbiana County Thursday morning.

The accident happened about 3:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Route 11, south of Route 154.

The southbound lanes of the highway were closed for about an hour and a half as crews worked to clean up debris from the accident.

The driver was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital. We don’t know the extent of his injuries yet.