NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Howland leads Niles 14-3 in the second quarter paced by two Jackson Deemer touchdown runs.

Deemer found the end zone twice in the first quarter, notching TD runs of 8 and 50 yards.

Niles jumped ahead 3-0 on Chase Sudzina’s 37-yard field goal.

