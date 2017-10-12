DeWine awards Ohio State officer who killed campus attacker

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine honored several law enforcement professionals Thursday with Distinguished Law Enforcement Achievement Awards during the Ohio Attorney General’s Law Enforcement Conference in Columbus.

Included was Officer Alan Horujko of The Ohio State University Police Division. Horujko shot and killed attacker Abdul Razak Ali Artan on OSU’s campus last November after Artan rammed his car into a group of students and started stabbing people.

“I am proud to present awards to these law enforcement officers whose unique skills include instructing their colleagues on how to keep others out of harm’s way,” DeWine said. “Those who have served their communities and departments with distinction. And individual officers and task forces whose valorous acts of bravery in the line of duty have protected the citizens of Ohio.”

The award winners were nominated by their colleagues and selected by members of the 2017 Law Enforcement Awards Committee.