Grand jury indicts Warren man accused of raping ex-girlfriend at gunpoint

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren man police say raped his former girlfriend at gunpoint earlier this week has now been indicted by a Mahoning County Grand Jury.

Keion Stella, 35, is facing three counts of kidnapping and nine counts of rape.

Police say Stella went to the woman’s house over the weekend, ordering the victim to tie up her young children with duct tape before repeatedly assaulting her.

He’s being held on a $1 million bond in the county jail and will appear in Common Pleas Court later this month.