Leona C. Cornicelli Obituary

HOWLAND TOWNSHIP, Ohio – Leona C. Cornicelli, age 94, formerly of Howland Township, died Thursday morning, October 12, 2017 at Lake Vista of Cortland.

She was born September 4, 1923 in Smithfield, Ohio, the daughter of the late Alex and Stella Blazek Klan. She had been a Trumbull county resident most of her life.

Leona was a 1941 graduate of Smithfield High School.

She worked a few years at GE Ohio Lamp in Warren but was a homemaker all of her married life.

Leona was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, St. James Church site for many years and she had been a member of St. Mary’s Altar and Rosary Society for several years.

She was a wonderful homemaker, cook and most especially enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren. She also loved to dance.

She is survived by one daughter, Cynthia M. (James) Bliss; two sons, Matthew G. (Debbie) Cornicelli, Jr. and Thomas A. Cornicelli, all of Howland; five grandchildren, Brian Cornicelli, Stephanie (Joe) Sember, Brett (Carrie) Cornicelli, Amy (Mike) Tricomi and Jordan Annandono; eight great-grandchildren, Abbey Annandono, Gianna Tricomi, Anthony and Addison Sember, Nicholas and Noah Cornicelli and Austin and Hannah Cooley and one sister, Dorothy Corona of Smithfield.

Her husband of nearly 65 years, Matthew George Cornicelli, Sr., whom she married October 2, 1948 preceded her in death July 8, 2013; one brother, David Klan and two sisters, Amelia Mae Moore and Phyllis Tovanetti also preceded in death.

The funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 17 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel in Warren.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, October 16 at the funeral home with the Rev. Craig McHenry officiating.

Burial will be at All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 70 West Streetsboro St., Suite 201, Hudson, Ohio 44236.

