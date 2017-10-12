Liberty rolls past Jefferson, now 6-0 in AAC play

JEFFERSON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Liberty football team defeated Jefferson, 53-18 Thursday night at Jefferson High School.

The Leopards scored on the first play from scrimmage, thanks to a long run from QB Dra Rushton. Liberty put together another long drive in the 1st quarter, capped off by a one yard touchdown.

After a 2nd quarter touchdown from Quaishon Campbell, Liberty led, 19-12 at halftime, and the offense exploded in the second half for the big victory.

With the win, Liberty improves to 6-2 overall and 6-0 in All American Conference action.