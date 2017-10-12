Linda Joyce (Moser) Richey Obituary

HANOVERTON, Ohio – Linda Joyce (Moser) Richey, 71, of Hanoverton, Ohio, died at 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 12, 2017 at her home following a lengthy battle with cancer.

She was born May 28, 1946 in Salem, the daughter of the late George Warren and Minerva Helen (Wilson) Moser.

She was a 1965 graduate of United High School.

Linda loved her flower gardens and putting jigsaw puzzles together. She was a very loving mom, grandma and sister and loved spending time with her family and friends.

Her husband, John Earl Richey, whom she married August 21, 1965, preceded her in death on May 1, 2014.

Survivors include a son, Paul Richey of Canton; two daughters, Pam Richey of Centreville, Alabama and Peggy (Bradley) Harris of Olmsted Falls; two brothers, Don (Anna) Moser of Lisbon and John Moser of Hanoverton; a sister-in-law, Cindy Moser of Salem and three grandchildren, Matthew, Maggie and Christopher Harris, all of Olmsted Falls, Ohio.

She was also preceded in death by a brother, Robert Moser.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 16, 2017 at Grove Hill Cemetery with Pastor Tom Allmon officiating.

Calling hours will be held Sunday, October 15, 2017 from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. at the Stark Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will be held at Grove Hill Cemetery.

Condolences can be sent online at www.starkmemorial.com.

A television tribute will air Monday, October 16 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.