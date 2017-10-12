Mahoning County indictments: Oct. 12, 2017

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases on October 12, 2017:

David E. Cobb, Jr.: Having weapons while under disability and carrying concealed weapons

Corinthians C. White and Alissa L. Rodriguez: Six counts of endangering children

Martin Stewart: Domestic violence

Raymond Jones: Possession of a dangerous drug, aggravated possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia

Hope Mogg: Possession of cocaine and possession of marijuana

Anthony J. Fossaceca: Breaking and entering, vandalism and safecracking

Steven L. Weber: Theft and passing bad checks

Kevin C. Speller: Aggravated robbery, robbery with firearm and repeat violent offender specifications and having weapons while under disability

Jordan M. Anthony: Felonious assault, obstructing official business and two counts of assault

Logan John Stancato: Receiving stolen property

Sammy Anderson: Having weapons while under disability and carrying concealed weapons

John Hovanec: Possession of heroin, possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia

Yankiee Herrera aka Yankee Herrera: Domestic violence

Christopher Jones: Illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto grounds of detention facility

Eddie Pierce, III: Aggravated possession of drugs

Deondray Robinson: Possession of cocaine with forfeiture specifications

John Walsh: Possession of cocaine

Wesley C. Rogers: Failure to comply with order or signal of police officer, carrying concealed weapons and OVI

Lindsey N. Martin: Aggravated possession of drugs, petty theft, obstructing official business and possession of marijuana

Adam Devine: Possession of cocaine

Kimani Johnson: Having weapons while under disability, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle and falsification

Nicholas Kovacs: Two counts of breaking and entering, three counts of vandalism and one count of tampering with coin machines

Shaiquon Sharp: Illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto grounds of detention facility and improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle

Marques L. White: Burglary and receiving stolen property

Keion Stella: Three counts of kidnapping and 10 counts of rape with firearm specifications

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.

