New Castle bust turns up $35K in drugs, $10K in cash

Police in New Castle searched the E. Wallace Avenue home Thursday afternoon

New Castle drug bust
Credit: New Castle Police Department Facebook

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – New Castle police found about $35,000 in drugs and almost $10,000 in cash during a search of a home Thursday afternoon.

The department’s Narcotics Bureau and the Lawrence County District Attorney’s Special Investigations Unit searched the house in the 100 block of E. Wallace Avenue around 2:30 p.m.

Officers arrested 21-year-old Michael Schmidt, who is facing several drug charges.

Inside the home, investigators found:

  • Approximately 327 grams of cocaine
  • Approximately 58 grams of heroin containing fentanyl
  • Loaded Taurus PT .380 semi-automatic handgun
  • $9,717 cash
  • Hydraulic pill press machine
  • 6 cell phones
  • Digital scale with white powder residue

Police said the total street value of all the drugs they found is around $35,000.

Schmidt is charged with two counts of possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance, one count of persons (felons) not to possess firearms, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

