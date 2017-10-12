Niles councilman square with city, now on delinquent taxes

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A Niles city councilman says he made an “an honest mistake” and is now paying a hefty price for it.

Barry Steffey, who is also running for council president, appeared in Municipal Court Thursday answering to charges that he was delinquent in his city income taxes and fell behind by two years.

Steffey entered a no contest plea in court and paid $1,500 in back taxes, including interest and court costs.

Steffey refused to talk on camera but said that as soon as he learned of the problem, he made arrangements to pay it off.

He says he hopes the issue won’t impact next month’s election.

