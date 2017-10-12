Pa. enacts ‘right to try’ law for terminally ill

The law doesn't require a manufacturer to provide the treatment to a patient, or grant legal immunity to the manufacturer

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf is making Pennsylvania the 38th state to enact a “right to try” law that gives the terminally ill an avenue to try experimental treatments that aren’t fully approved by the federal government.

The law, signed Wednesday, allows a manufacturer of an investigational drug, biological product or medical device to provide it to a patient who has a recommendation from a treating physician and has been unable to participate in a clinical trial.

The law doesn’t require a manufacturer to provide the treatment to a patient, or grant legal immunity to the manufacturer. It also doesn’t require an insurer to cover the treatment or require a manufacturer to provide it for free.

It takes effect in 60 days.

The libertarian Arizona-based Goldwater Institute advocates for “right to try” laws.

