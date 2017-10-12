Player of the Game: Boardman’s Michael O’Horo



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman’s Michael O’Horo was named Player of the Game for his play in the 20-14 win over Ursuline in double-overtime in the LIVE WKBN High School Football Game of the Week on MyYTV in week eight of the 2017 high school football regular season.

It’s the second time this season that O’Horo has been named Player of the Game.

The award is sponsored by Knight Line Embroidery and Screen Printing and Pizza Joe’s.

O’Horo rushed for two touchdowns on the night, and also three the game-winning touchdown in double-OT to seal the victory. He completed 16-22 passes for 128 yards in the victory.