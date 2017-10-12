Program to seize blighted Youngstown properties a success

Youngstown Mayor John McNally said the city has used the program four or five times

By Published: Updated:
Spot blight eminent domain program in Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s been two years since Youngstown first started using new laws to take over abandoned properties through a program called spot blight eminent domain.

The program has worked, for example, on a house on Glenwood Avenue that was dilapidated. Youngstown City Council took control from out-of-town owners, seized the property and turned it over to the Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation (YNDC).

YNDC spent a year fixing everything from the roof to the foundation, and it’s now on the market.

“I was concerned about this whole project, but I’m really pleased with the overall outcome,” said Councilwoman Anita Davis, 6th Ward. “This is something that benefits the whole community. We don’t want something to be left behind, not taken care of and then it totally pulls down the entire area.”

Tiffany Sokol, with YNDC, says the law worked well in this case.

“It is certainly another opportunity for us to acquire vacant and blighted properties that are in the cycle of abandonment” Sokol said.

Youngstown Mayor John McNally says the city has used the Spot-Blight Eminent Domain program four or five times and it has worked successfully in each case.

Not all eminent domain houses are rehabbed. Some are torn down, and then the empty lot is turned over to neighbors.

The other high-profile property is the Bell Park building on Belmont Avenue. That one won’t’ be repaired but will be demolished to create a green space in the Belmont corridor.

Council declared the Bel Park building a Spot-Blight property but the owner is now working with the city to turn it over voluntarily.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s