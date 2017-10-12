Sandra Hochadel Obituary

October 12, 2017 Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – Sandra Hochadel, age 78, of Salem, died at 5:07 p.m. on Thursday, October 12, 2017 at her son Jeff’s home.

She was born on June 17, 1939.

Arrangements are pending at the Stark Memorial Funeral Home.