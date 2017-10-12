Storm Team 27: cloudy with drizzle

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Cloudy and gloomy with the risk for a pocket of drizzle or isolated shower Thursday. Temperatures will push into the upper 60’s.

Better weather on the way for Friday and into the start of the weekend. Temperatures will warm up!

Forecast

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower or a pocket of drizzle. (30%)

High: 69

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy and breezy.

Low: 55

Friday: Partly sunny.

High: 70

Saturday: Partly sunny. Warm.

High: 77

Sunday: Partly sunny. Showers or thunderstorms afternoon and evening. (60%)

High: 78 Low: 63

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower. (30%)

High: 54 Low: 50

Tuesday: Mostly sunny.

High: 60 Low: 39

Wednesday: Mostly sunny.

High: 64 Low: 43

Thursday: Partly sunny.

High: 65 Low: 45