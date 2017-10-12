Storm Team 27: Mild temperatures overnight

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Mostly cloudy with the risk for a pocket of drizzle or isolated shower through Friday. The risk for a sprinkle or shower will wrap up early Friday night.

Better weather on the way into the start of the weekend. Temperatures will warm up! Showers and storms return Sunday.

Forecast

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Small risk for a shower or sprinkle. Patchy fog. (20%)

Low: 55

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Small risk for a shower or sprinkle. (20%)

High: 69

Friday night: Partly cloudy. Isolated shower or sprinkle early.

Low: 55

Saturday: Partly sunny. Warm.

High: 76

Sunday: Partly sunny. Showers or thunderstorms developing. (70%)

High: 73 Low: 64

Monday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower early. (20%)

High: 55 Low: 44

Tuesday: Partly sunny.

High: 61 Low: 39

Wednesday: Mostly sunny.

High: 66 Low: 43

Thursday: Mostly sunny.

High: 70 Low: 45

Friday: Partly sunny.

High: 72 Low: 47