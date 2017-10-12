Storm Team 27: Scattered clouds Friday

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Scattered clouds with a small chance for patchy fog through morning. Friday will feature scattered clouds and very small risk for a sprinkle. The risk for a sprinkle or shower will wrap up early Friday night.

Better weather on the way into the start of the weekend. Temperatures will warm up! Showers and storms return Sunday.

Forecast

Friday: Scattered clouds. Very small risk for an isolated shower or sprinkle. (10%)

High: 69

Friday night: Partly cloudy. Isolated shower or sprinkle early.

Low: 55

Saturday: Partly sunny. Warm.

High: 76

Sunday: Partly sunny. Showers or thunderstorms developing. (70%)

High: 73 Low: 64

Monday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower early. (20%)

High: 55 Low: 44

Tuesday: Partly sunny.

High: 61 Low: 39

Wednesday: Mostly sunny.

High: 66 Low: 43

Thursday: Mostly sunny.

High: 70 Low: 45

Friday: Partly sunny.

High: 72 Low: 47