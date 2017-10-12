Warren crime activity: Man reports being kidnapped, locked in basement

Thursday, October 5

Charles Jones, 23, arrested and charged with sexual imposition and assault. Police said he touched, grabbed and kissed a woman against her will at a party last month.

4:30 a.m. – Mahoning Avenue and Summit Street, a fire broke out at Powerhouse Bar and Grille, destroying much of the inside. Police later said they discovered someone had broken into the bar and damaged some of the machines inside before the fire started. Investigators ruled it an arson.

6:31 a.m. – 300 block of Reo Ct. NW, a woman reported that a man punched a 6-month-old puppy in the face earlier that morning. She told police that when she confronted the man, he got upset and choked her.

7:11 a.m. – 200 block of First St. SW, reported home burglary. Police said they found an aquarium and TV smashed.

4:45 p.m. – Washington Street NE and North Park Avenue, a man said an unknown man approached his car and stuck a gun through the window. He told the victim to let him in and drive, so the victim complied, according to a police report. The victim said the man punched him in the face as he was driving to pick up another unknown man on Belmont Avenue. Both men then told the victim to drive to a home in Girard, where the victim was forced out of the car and into the basement, according to the report. The victim said he was able to escape the house, but his car had been stolen.

Friday, October 6

9:45 p.m. – 1600 block of Westwood Dr. NW, 44-year-old Gladys Postlethwait, arrested on a warrant and additionally charged with possession of drug abuse instruments and drug paraphernalia. Police said Postlethwait overdosed but they revived her with naloxone. They found a needle, syringe, glass pipe, and white rock substance, according to a police report. Postlethwait pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Saturday, October 7

3:30 a.m. – Rogers Avenue SE and Beck Street SE, 37-year-old Michael Blackwell was shot and killed. Police said a fight near Trumbull Homes led to shots being fired. When they arrived, they found Blackwell lying dead on the ground. Witnesses said the shooter left the scene in a blue truck.

Sunday, October 8

2:09 a.m. – location redacted, reported rape. A mother and her teenage daughter said they had been raped at gunpoint by the mother’s ex-boyfriend late Saturday night.

8:30 p.m. – 2900 block of Youngstown Rd. SE, 28-year-old Teasha Washington, arrested on a warrant and additionally charged with assault. Police said Washington and her co-worker got into a fight after work. They said Washington punched the other woman in the face and when the victim fell to the ground, Washington kicked her in the head, back and stomach multiple times. Washington pleaded not guilty to the assault charge.

Monday, October 9

3:29 a.m. – 600 block of North Park Ave., two teen girls were taken to the Juvenile Justice Center after police said they caused a disturbance at the Coleman Center. Officers said the 13- and 14-year-olds were yelling and acting disorderly. Police said the girls pretended to throw rocks at the windows of the Coleman Center and when officers started walking toward them, they ran. The girls then threw rocks at the windows of the North Park Apartments, shattering two of them, according to a police report. Officers said even as the girls were arrested, they were uncooperative and laughing and thought “the whole ordeal was a joke.”

Tuesday, October 10

1:58 a.m. – 800 block of Glenwood St. NE, reported home burglary.

6:14 a.m. – 900 block of Dana St. NE, reported home burglary. The victim said he and his wife were home when someone broke into their sunroom and stole a TV.

12:41 p.m. – 100 block of Griswold St. NE, reported theft of three air conditioning units from Triedstone Baptist Church.

12:44 p.m. – 600 block of Vine Ave. NE, reported theft of a bicycle from a porch. The victim said the chain securing the bicycle had been cut.

3:15 p.m. – 2200 block of Brier St. SE, 22-year-old Shawndon Flowers, arrested and charged with failure to comply with a police signal and driving under suspension. Police responded to a shooting in which one man was taken to the hospital. Officers spotted Flowers’ car and said he led them on a chase that ended in a crash near Paige and Forest avenues. They said Flowers ran out of the wrecked car before they were able to catch and arrest him.

Wednesday, October 11

12:10 a.m. – 4100 block of Youngstown Rd. SE, a man said a large, white dog bit him while he was riding his bicycle near Agree’s Auto. Police said the dog owner was notified.

2:45 a.m. – location redacted, a woman said her pregnant teen daughter’s boyfriend broke into her home and threatened to kill her daughter if she started seeing other boys.

7:40 p.m. – 3100 block of Solar St. NW, 27-year-old Thomas Jones, of Youngstown, arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated burglary. Police said Jones assaulted a man and woman. The woman said Jones drove by and saw her standing outside with the man. She said Jones pushed her out of the way and went into the house and started fighting with the man, hitting her several times as she tried to stop the fight. Officers found Jones’ car on Southern Boulevard near Solar Street and pulled him over. He told police the woman threw beer on him. Jones pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Warren City Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Warren City Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.

