Warren police link shooting, crash, and drug operation

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren investigators have linked a shooting and car crash in the city, and also uncovered a large drug operation in connection to the incident.

According to police, officers were called to Brier Street, S.E. Tuesday on reports shots fired. A short time later, they learned that a man was being treated at St. Joseph Hospital for a gunshot wound.

According to Trumbull County Dispatch, witnesses reported that people in two vehicles were shooting at each other. Dispatchers said a small white Ford left the area.

Detectives went to talk to the victim at the hospital as other officers were investigating a house in the 2300 block of Burton Street, where they believe the shooting suspect may be.

Officers searched the Burton St. house and found a small amount of suspected heroin, marijuana, two digital scales, packaging material and $2,500 in cash.

At the same time, detectives from the Street Crimes Unit went to an area on Pine and High streets looking for the shooting suspect’s vehicle. While they were there, they spotted a vehicle matching the Ford they were looking for driven by 22-year-old Shawdon Flowers.

Police said Flowers took off and a chase ensued. Flowers crashed near Paige and Forest avenues. Police say Flowers ran from the crash but was caught as he ran behind a house on Forest Avenue.

Flowers’ mother and two other people in the crashed vehicle were taken to the hospital.

Police found a digital scale, suboxone and small amount of suspected heroin in Flowers’ vehicle.

The next day, police searched a house on High Street, matching the address that court documents have for Flowers, and found two rifles, a pistol grip shotgun, three handguns, approximately 40 grams of suspected heroin, ammunition, a digital scale, packaging material, and approximately $5,500 in cash.

Flowers was arrested and charged with failure to comply with a police signal and having weapons under disability.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and several other people are expected to be arrested.