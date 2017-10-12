Youngstown police warn of phone scam impersonating officers

The Youngstown Police Department said it will not contact someone via phone to collect taxes

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police are warning residents to be wary if they get a call from their department.

The Youngstown Police Department said someone called an elderly couple and the caller ID said it was from the police department. The man calling claimed to be a Youngstown police detective.

He said the couple owed taxes and threatened them, saying they would be arrested if they didn’t pay immediately.

The victims said the man on the other line was very aggressive.

Scams similar to this one have happened in other communities, including Howland and throughout Trumbull County, but this is the first where the caller is claiming to be from YPD.

