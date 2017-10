STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Hubbard leads Struthers 7-6 in the second quarter on a Davion Daniels touchdown pass.

Struthers took a 6-0 lead in the first quarter on Nick Adams’ 53-yard TD run.

Daniels’ TD pass midway through the second gave Hubbard a one-point advantage.

Read more: Week eight high school football stories

Hubbard football schedule | Struthers football schedule

Important high school football links:

Scores | Standings | Schedules | Big 22