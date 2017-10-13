Austintown crime activity: Accused shoplifter tells cops ‘shoot me now’

Sunday, October 8

11:58 p.m. – 4400 block of Mahoning Avenue, Richard Infante, 47, of Niles, charged with drug paraphernalia. Police were called to Westgate Motel for a running car that was parked on the concrete stop blocks. According to a police report, Infante told police he was sleeping in the car. Police said they searched the car and found a glass crack pipe. Infante pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Monday, October 9

2:46 a.m. – Idaho Road, James Wetzl II, 31, of Canfield, arrested and charged with petty theft and criminal mischief. Police were called to a home and told by the resident that an unknown man followed him home, yelled at him, and then got in his car and drove away. According to a police report, when officers tracked down the car, the man — Wetzl — said he didn’t like how the person was driving and wanted to tell him. Officers said they noticed two unopened items on the seat — a phone charger and Bluetooth charger. Wetzl said he just bought them at Walmart but didn’t have a receipt. Police contacted Walmart and employees said they had similar items missing. According to the report, Wetzl then told police he took the items without paying and said, “Shoot me now. I’d rather die than go to jail.”

8:54 p.m. – 3800 block of Elmwood Avenue, Marcia Lalama, 59, of Niles, charged with criminal trespass. Police were called to a house because they said Lalama refused to leave. Officers found her standing in the front yard with her car parked in the driveway, according to a police report. A search showed her to have a trespass warning for the property and the homeowner said he did not want her there.

Tuesday, October 10

8:06 p.m. – 5400 block of Lou Ida Blvd., Travis Monigold, 35, charged with assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, and obstructing official business. Police were called to the home for a possible drug overdose. According to a police report, when they found Monigold inside the home, he told officers, he took 30 Xanax, wanted to die, and for officers to stay away from him as he rolled a cigarette. When police took the cigarette from Monigold, he pushed the officer in the chest. When the officer tried to arrest him, they said he was uncooperative and fought with police. Police eventually arrested him with help from firefighters and other officers, according to the report. Monigold was taken to the hospital and will be jailed after his stay.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Austintown Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Austintown Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.



