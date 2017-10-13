Austintown teachers train for active-shooter situation

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Training for a school shooter is just as important today as it was in 1999 after the Columbine shootings.

So Friday, Austintown held ALICE training for its teachers during an in-service day.

ALICE stands for “Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter & Evaluate.” The drills were conducted by the Austintown Police Department in a controlled environment to prepare everyone for a worst-case scenario, like an active shooter.

“That’s what we’re educating the teachers — we need to neutralize the threat, make the scene safe and then attempt to render as much care as we can to save as many lives,” said Austintown Police Lt. Tom Collins.

After the training, there was time to talk about the drill, address any weaknesses and recognize strengths.

The training took place with just the teachers, there were no students in class or in the building. Austintown Elementary, Intermediate, Middle and High schools all had training at different times, throughout the day.

“Although everyone prays and hopes that nothing like this happens in their district, we absolutely have to be prepared, to the best of our ability,” said Austintown Schools Principal Chris Berni.