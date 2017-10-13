Brookfield officers trying to identify attempted laundromat thief

BROOKFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Brookfield Township are asking the public for help identifying a man who they say tried to steal change from a laundromat washing machine.

On the night of October 5, officers said the man tried breaking into the coin storage on one of the washing machines at Masury Laundromat on Ulp Street.

They said he set off an alarm and left with no money.

If you know who this man is, call the Brookfield Police Department at 330-448-6960 or leave a message on the 24-hour tip line at 330-969-1110.

