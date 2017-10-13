Brookfield officers trying to identify attempted laundromat thief

Police said the man tried stealing coins from a washing machine at Masury Laundromat earlier this month

By Published: Updated:
Police trying to identify Brookfield laundromat coin thief

BROOKFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Brookfield Township are asking the public for help identifying a man who they say tried to steal change from a laundromat washing machine.

On the night of October 5, officers said the man tried breaking into the coin storage on one of the washing machines at Masury Laundromat on Ulp Street.

They said he set off an alarm and left with no money.

If you know who this man is, call the Brookfield Police Department at 330-448-6960 or leave a message on the 24-hour tip line at 330-969-1110.

Attempted laundromat coin thief

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s