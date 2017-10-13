Canfield pulls away from East late to stay undefeated

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown East hung around, but Canfield pulled away late for a 24-0 win Friday night to improve to 8-0.
The Cardinals led 7-0 at halftime.
Sam Accordino’s 25-yard field goal in the third quarter boosted the lead to 10-0.
Vinny Fiorenza then found Paul Breinz for a 42-yard TD pass in the fourth quarter, while Breinz later added a 10-yard TD run.
