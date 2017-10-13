Deborah L. Clark Obituary

VIENNA, Ohio – Deborah L. Clark, 64, of Vienna, died Friday, October 13, 2017 at Gillette Nursing Home in Warren.

She was born October 6, 1953 in Warren, the daughter of Ralph and Audrey (Baldine) Bixler and had lived in the area all her life.

Debbie worked as a secretary at St. Joseph’s Hospital.

She enjoyed thunderstorms and murder mysteries.

Surviving are three cousins, Michelle West and Cynthia Isenberg, both of West Virginia and Desiree Baldine of Vienna; her good friends, Rosanne Ahlquist of Warren and Diane Kumar of Howland.

Preceding her in death are her parents; her husband, Jack Clark; a son, Justin Murray and a brother, Ralph “Butch” Bixler.

Per her request, cremation is taking place.

Private services will be conducted at a later date.

Arrangements handled by Staton Borowski Funeral Home.